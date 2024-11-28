Britney Boyd Dance Co. selected to perform with Derek Hough on tour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Britney Boyd Dance Company (BBDC) has recently confirmed that 13 of its dancers have been selected to perform alongside Emmy Award-winning choreographer and six-time Dancing with the Stars champion, Derek Hough, in his Dance for the Holidays tour.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Throughout the tour, Hough and his team select a dance studio in each city to perform alongside him and his cast. BBDC will be representing Jacksonville on this stop of the tour.

“Being selected for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is both an honor and a testament to the incredible hard work of our dancers and faculty,” said Britney Boyd Barber, Director of BBDC. “We are beyond excited to take the stage with such a celebrated artist and bring the magic of the holiday season to life through dance.”

The performance will take place on Saturday, November 30, at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets and other event information can be found HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.