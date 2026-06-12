Brunswick man arrested for online terroristic threat

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Brunswick man is under arrest, accused of making a threat over social media.

According to the Brunswick Police Department, Christopher Waller made an online threat directed at an upcoming event. The news release did not specify which event.

The investigation started on June 9. Waller, 25, was arrested on June 12. He’s charged with making terroristic threats.

The investigation is still active, and detectives are looking for more information. If you know anything that could help, contact Detective Justin Bradley at (912) 279-2641

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