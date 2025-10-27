Brunswick man gets 60 years for child molestation charges

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Valdez Christopher Lozada, 54, of Brunswick, pleaded guilty to multiple child molestation charges and will spend decades behind bars, according to the district attorney.

He received a 60-year sentence, with 40 years to be served in prison, after entering an open plea in Glynn County Superior Court earlier this week.

Police say the case started on February 12, 2025, when Glynn County officers responded to a report of a sex offense at Glynn Mobile Home Park.

Investigators found that Lozada had befriended a family with two young daughters in December 2024.

Between December 2024 and February 2025, Lozada invited the girls into his home and exposed them to inappropriate material and conduct, according to investigators.

Authorities encourage anyone with information about similar cases to contact the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office at 912-554-7200.

Action News Jax previously covered Lozada’s arrest in February:

Police: Glynn County man undresses in front of minors, gets arrested

