Camp Chowenwaw in Clay County to display artifacts from thousands of years ago

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County is asking residents and visitors to take a step back in history dating back thousands of years.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Centuries Exhibit is planned for Wed., Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. at Camp Chowenwaw County Park located at 1517 Ball Road.

The new exhibit promises to showcase “a variety of artifacts, including a dugout canoe found in Clay County, which researchers believe is from the Late Archaic period dating to around 3000-1000 BCE,” the county said on its website. “This newly-remodeled facility showcases the local history of the Girl Scouts at Camp Chowenwaw beginning in the 1930s, and it features exhibits on the historical periods of the park, as well as the Indigenous People who lived in Clay County thousands of years ago.”

Hours will vary and the museum is looking for volunteers to help. For more information email camp.chowenwaw@claycountygov.com.

