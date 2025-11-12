CareerSource NEFL hosts healthcare hiring event Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Job seekers interested in healthcare jobs are invited to a special Recruitment Wednesday event hosted by CareerSource Northeast Florida.

The job fair takes place on November 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southside Career Center on Beach Boulevard.

Seven employers will be there, including big names like Mayo Clinic, Sulzbacher, Goodwill Industries, HCA Florida Memorial, Nemours Children’s Health, LifeSouth Blood Centers and the U.S. Army.

CareerSource NEFL staff will be on hand to review resumes and offer tips before the fair starts.

Organizers recommend creating a profile on employflorida.com to speed things up.

For more details, job seekers can call (904) 997-3100 or visit the CareerSource Northeast Florida website for a list of all upcoming events and services.

