City of St. Augustine announces Reuben Franklin as Assistant City Manager

ST. AUGSTINE, Fla — City Manager David Birchim announced the promotion of Public Works Director, Reuben Franklin, to Assistant City Manager, Tuesday, June 6.

Franklin replaces Birchim who vacated that position when he became City Manager.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

With 17 years of experience in engineering and serving as Director of Public Works for three and a half years, Franklin is bringing extensive knowledge of the City of St. Augustine’s infrastructure and operations to his new role.

The City of St. Augustine states, “his leadership skills, effective communication, and commitment to excellence make him ideal for this position. Franklin’s expertise and dedication will enable him to effectively manage the City’s resources, continue to foster strong relationships with the community, and promote a positive and prosperous future for St. Augustine.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“It is an honor to step into the role of Assistant City Manager,” said Franklin. “I am excited to work alongside City Manager David Birchim and Assistant City Manager Meredith Breidenstein, as well as the entire City Commission and staff. Together, we will build upon our past achievements and collaborate with the community to uphold our shared vision for a historical and prosperous City. I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to making a meaningful impact in my new role as we continue to make our City a great place to live, work, and visit.”

Franklin holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Florida.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

He serves on the North Florida Transportation Planning Organization (NFTPO) as a Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) Member. His awards include being the first recipient of The George Gardner Award and being recognized in the ‘St. Augustine Record 2020, 25 Under Forty’ Honoree and Local Government Officer of the Year.

He is a graduate of the 2017 Northeast Florida Regional Leadership Academy and is enrolled in the 2023 St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce Leadership St. Johns Program.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.