Clay County families frustrated after vandals target Thunderbolt Park

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Families in Clay County say they’re frustrated after vandals damaged a popular park where children play and teams practice.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism at Thunderbolt Park on Fleming Island. Photos shared on Facebook show black and red spray paint across walls and other property. The damage has been painted over, but the fresh paint doesn’t hide the areas that were targeted.

In addition to graffiti, vandals also damaged a flagpole and a shed on the property.

Mary Davis, a parent who frequently visits the park with her daughter, told Action News Jax the vandalism was unsettling.

“It’s very disturbing. Especially if there are little kids around and they start asking what it’s about,” Davis said.

District 1 Commissioner John Sgromolo said families across Fleming Island rely on Thunderbolt Park and nearby facilities.

“It’s right across from Fleming Island Library, so many of our families bring their children to the park,” Sgromolo said. “For people who think they’re going to do bad things in Clay County, we’re not going to stand for it.”

Clay County officials say at least four parks have been targeted by vandalism in the past year.

