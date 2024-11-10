Clay County hosting Veterans Day ceremony at Camp Blanding Museum

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony at the Camp Blanding Museum on Monday.

It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

After the ceremony, there will a be a lunch for World War II prices.

The first 100 veterans will get a free limited-edition t-shirt.

