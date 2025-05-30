Close call: Tornado touches down near Durbin Crossing, Liberty Pines Academy.

Jacksonville, Fl —

Afternoon storms packed a punch. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says a tornado was spotted near Liberty Pines Academy and 9B and St. Johns Parkway in the Durbin area. A National Weather Service survey team will investigate the tornado strength this morning. The Loop in Nocatee sustained some damage to its patio, and several thousand people in Clay County lost power. A few afternoon and evening storms are expected before a drier weekend. Clouds will decrease early Saturday and give way to sunshine for the bulk of the day. Lower humidity for the weekend.

Hurricane season starts this Sunday, June 1. WOKV will present First Alert Weather, Preparing for the Storm on Monday at 9:00 am. Listen for helpful tips to prepare your home, business, or church before storms even develop. Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh will offer insight from communities that were devastated by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Three Big Things to Know:

A new legal battle over immigration. Jacksonville’s top attorney is advising JSO not to enforce state and local immigration laws making it a crime to be in the state and county without legal status in the country. Recall Mayor Donna Deegan refused to sign the local immigration bill over concerns it may be unconstitutional, and instead let it go into effect without her signature.

Construction alert: Tonight, road crews will be working to replace finger joints on the Buckman Bridge. FDOT is also working on partial coatings and steel work along the West Beltway. Most of the work will happen overnight and on the weekends. But eventually they will take the bridge down to one lane. No FULL closures are planned. The $5.4 million project is expected to be completed in early 2026, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

Today marks two weeks since a fire tore through the hourly parking garage at Jacksonville International Airport and some drivers say they’re in limbo. While the state fire marshal investigates the origin and cause of the fire, an attorney representing several driver says the statute of limitations in Florida is two years, so they have plenty of time to decide whether to sue. The Jacksonville Aviation Authority says most impacted drivers have been contacted, but they’re still working to contact the rest.