Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of new phone scam targeting residents

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — This time, the caller claims to be calling from the jail and says the person on the line has a warrant.

The scammer demands payment to avoid arrest.

Deputies say this is a scam, and no one should give out any personal information.

They also warn against using prepaid cards or kiosks to send money.

Law enforcement will never call and ask for payment to avoid arrest.

These scams happen from time to time, and deputies want to make sure the public doesn’t fall for them.

If you’ve already lost money, call (386) 719-2005 to file a report.

Otherwise, the best thing to do is hang up immediately.

The sheriff’s office is asking residents to spread the word to help protect others.

