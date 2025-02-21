COMING SOON: Vampire Weekend to play Daily’s Place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Indie rock legends Vampire Weekend will return to global stages in 2025, with an announced date here in Jacksonville.

Following their 2024 album “Only God Was Above Us”, the band launched a tour shortly after to sold-out venues across the county. This second leg of the tour will continue celebrating the album and including some of their hits through the years. Variety held the tour in high regard, placing it on the Best Concerts of 2024 list.

Billy Joel tribute turned alternative rock band Turnstiles will open the show.

CitiBank card members will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, February 25. Overall presale starts on Wednesday, February 26 (through the band’s website, click HERE). Jaguars Season Ticket Members, Daily’s Place BLUE, and Daily’s Place Subscribers will have access to presale tickets on Thursday, February 27. General on-sale will be on Friday, February 28.

Click HERE to learn more regarding tickets or upcoming shows at Dailys HERE.

