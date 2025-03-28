WATCH: Jacksonville sheriff announces 2 more arrests in 7-year-old Breon Allen Jr.’s murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters on Friday announced the arrests of two teens in the January murder of 7-year-old Breon Allen Jr.

Dante McGee and Tavares Kelly, both 17, were the actual people who did the shooting, Waters said.

This makes six total arrests in Breon’s murder.

Earlier this month, Action News Jax told you about the arrests of four other men in this case.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Keith Fields, 18, Dannel Larkins, 20, Keith Johnson, 21, and Zharod Sykes, 24, are charged with Second Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and Attempted First Degree Murder charges.

The child was with his older cousin, Lafayette Mango Jr. when he was shot. Police said the drive-by shooting was “gang-related” and Mango, a known gang member, was the shooter’s intended target, police said.

You can watch the video of the sheriff’s briefing below:

JACKSONVILLE SHERIFF GIVES MURDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE WATCH: Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters gives update on murder investigation Posted by Action News Jax on Friday, March 28, 2025

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.