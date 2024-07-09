Community gets to meet new Duval County schools Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dr. Christopher Bernier is focusing on solutions to several problems he inherited. Some of the challenges include the school consolidations and several sex abuse claims against teachers at Douglas Anderson.

On week two of his time as Duval County superintendent, he met with dozens of parents and students at a NACCP-hosted reception.

“My job here tonight is to open some doors to make sure we can pass freely between them so as we look towards solutions, we have everybody’s voice included,” Dr. Bernier said.

Kayleigh Gutierrez is a Rising Senior at Riverside High School and said a lot of her friends are worried about the more than 30 schools that could get shut down.

“Have to completely relocate in the middle or the beginning of their high school year,” Gutierrez said. “It’s very upsetting to me.”

But Dr. Bernier pointed out that nothing is finalized, and the district is having an outside consultant update it.

“The board members have kind of expected a November deadline for a final plan, but they’re also open to extending it to make sure we have the right plan to bring forward,” Dr. Bernier said.

Monday night’s reception also comes about a week after the district reached three settlements with students over sex abuse claims -- totaling around $1.5 million.

“As a parent with kids that are in the public school system, accountability is top priority,” Executive Director of Beaver Street Enterprise Center, Terrance Brisbane said.

Many said they’re excited to brainstorm with Dr. Bernier to tackle some of the problems the district is facing.

“We want to make sure we’re at the table and that we’re communicating with each other,” President of the NAACP Jacksonville Branch, Isaiah Rumlin said.

Rising Senior Joanna Delphonse of Jean Ribault High School feels that hearing Dr. Bernier speak was good for the community.

“It’s great to get to know the superintendent actually say, ‘Hey, I’m glad that you are here, and I’m prepared to work with you to make great changes within our school,’ so I’m very excited,” Delphonse said.

Action News Jax also spoke with people about their thoughts on the superintendent’s links to a whistleblower complaint alleging racial bias. Many said they are ready to look ahead.

