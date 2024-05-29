Community huddle tonight on Jaguars stadium proposal

Jacksonville, Fla. — There are two more chances for you to learn details and ask questions about the proposed Jaguars stadium agreement.

The final two community huddles happen this week.

Tonight’s huddle is at Sandalwood High School, 2750 John Promenade Blvd., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The last one is tomorrow at Westside High School, 5530 Firestone Road, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The City of Jacksonville planned the huddles in an effort to inform the community about the proposal to renovate EverBank Stadium and the surrounding area.

The Stadium of the Future deal struck between the Jaguars and Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan totals $1.7 billion.

The City of Jacksonville would put up $925 million in total, while the Jags would put up $775 million under the agreement.

