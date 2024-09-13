‘Completely not true:’ Mayor’s office denies internal city computer network issues were kept a secret

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is denying to Action News Jax Ben Becker that internal city computer network issues were kept a secret, a day after only acknowledging immediate problems for public sites.

Becker learned there was an Emergency Operations Center meeting on Thursday, where attendees were told not to share publicly what was discussed and to only go through official channels.

A source with knowledge of the meeting told Becker that not everything is repaired internally at the city, including the computer system at the Duval County Courthouse which has been relegated to using paper to process casework.

The mayor’s office admitted to Becker there is “some mild network slowness with constitutional offices having minor issues as they work out the kinks,” going on to say it’s “completely not true,” that leaders were asked at the EOC meeting not to talk about the internal computer problems at the city.

Action News Jax first reported Wednesday that the city said it began to experience intermittent network issues resulting in citizens possibly not gaining access jacksonville.gov, jaxready.com, calls to 630-CITY, JaxEPICS, or any city mobile apps.

A city spokesperson later released a statement that said, “We identified IT infrastructure configuration issues that caused the access challenges earlier today. The immediate issues have been resolved. All city websites and apps are back online, and 630-CITY is taking calls from citizens. Our team will continue monitoring the situation throughout the night, and we are looking at ways to ensure increased service redundancy and resilience going into the future.”

The city also stated that based on its current assessment and available data, there was no indication of a cyber-attack or security breach and had narrowed down the issue to a handful of internet service providers.

