Construction, crash, causing delays on I-10 E in Jacksonville | First Alert Traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Construction on Interstate 10 eastbound in Jacksonville is causing delays Tuesday morning at US 17. Two lanes are closed slowing traffic in that area. A crash on I-10 eastbound at Lane Avenue is making traffic heavier also.

Bethany Reese is in the Action News Jax First Alert Traffic Center with update here - >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.