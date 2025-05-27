Crash closes two St. Simons Island roads | First Alert Traffic ⚠️

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — An accident at Sea Island Road and Arthur J. Moore has closed both roads in both directions, according to Glynn County Police Department. It’s unknown when the road will reopen, police said.

