Daniel Jones hurt in Jaguars’ 11th consecutive home win against the Colts, 36-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are still reeling from the biggest collapse in franchise history.

A month after that fourth-quarter debacle in Houston, the loss continues to “haunt” players and coaches. And they keep using it as motivation.

Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes, Travis Etienne ran for two scores and the Jaguars moved atop the AFC South with a 36-19 victory against rival Indianapolis in steady rain Sunday.

The Jaguars (9-4) won their fourth consecutive game and extended the Colts’ misery in Jacksonville. Indianapolis (8-5) haven’t won at EverBank Stadium since 2014, an 11-game skid that includes a matchup in London.

“At the end of the day, I feel like no one likes us except for us,” Etienne said. “It just goes along with being in this organization and the way this organization has been for some time now. We’re not going to get their respect; we kind of don’t even care.

“As long as we know what we have inside this locker room, we can go out there and take it. There’s no better feeling than being disrespected and having an extra chip on your shoulder and having an extra edge.”

Jaguars take control of AFC South after dominant win over Indy

The Jaguars might not get much attention for this win, either, not with the Colts losing quarterback Daniel Jones and maybe their last legitimate hope of making the playoffs.

Already playing with a broken left leg, Jones injured his right Achilles tendon in the second quarter and could be out for the season. The injury often includes a nine-month rehab, meaning Jones could be one-and-done in Indy and the Colts could be looking for a starting quarterback in March.

“It’s not looking good,” coach Shane Steichen said. “Anytime you lose a guy that puts in so much work and so much effort, and is always there for his team, and showing up with a fibula injury, and goes out there and freaking plays, just so much respect for him. Just so much respect.”

Colts Jaguars Football

Josh Hines-Allen had a sack for the fourth consecutive game, this one resulting in a safety.

Indy’s Jonathan Taylor gained 74 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries against the NFL’s stingiest run defense. Leonard completed 18 of 29 passes for 145 yards and an interception. He ran for a score late.

Soaked after three hours in the rain, the Jaguars briefly celebrated on the field before heading into the locker room. No one expects to be vaulted into the conversation of Super Bowl contenders.

“It ain’t coming. You know that. It’s not,” Jaguars coach Liam Coen said. “And that’s the beauty of it, and that’s totally fine. Houston was good for us, I do believe that.”

Key injuries

Colts: RT Braden Smith (concussion) and CB Chris Lammons (foot) were ruled out. WR Anthony Gould (foot) and DE JT Tuimoloau (concussion) left the game.

Jaguars: RB Bhayshul Tuten was evaluated for a concussion and cleared. He fumbled shortly after his return and played little after.

Up next

Colts play at Seattle next Sunday.

Jaguars host the New York Jets next Sunday.

