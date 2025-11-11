Date set for groundbreaking of new LDS temple in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Tuesday that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Jacksonville temple will take place on January 24, 2026.

The temple will be built on a 6.6-acre site at 3323 Loretto Road.

Action News Jax told you back in March when the organization got the permit to build the $27 million, 29,000 square foot structure.

Florida is home to nearly 180,000 Latter-day Saints.

The Jacksonville temple will be the fifth temple in the state, joining others in Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Orlando, and Tampa.

