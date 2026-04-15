Day two draft day options for the Jaguars at edge rusher

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars’ endless search for an EDGE3 continues as it still very much is the Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker show in Jacksonville. At times, it’s really hampered the defensive’s success, notably this past season with the injuries to Travon Walker.

The Jaguars’ star duo has amassed 68 sacks over the last four seasons. After those two, it’s a steep fall off as the next 10 sack leaders combined account for just 51 sacks. With just four edge rushers on the active roster, it’s easy to understand why it’s one of the team’s top needs heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.

With that in mind, let’s take a peak at some of the top Day Two options for the Jaguars at the position.

Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Cashius Howell, along with Albert Regis and Tyler Onyedim, formed one of the nation’s top defensive lines. It was Howell, however, that was the star of the show, notching 11 sacks on his way to being named a unanimous All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

A transfer from the MAC, Howell proved the jump in competition was no problem at Texas A&M. He led the SEC in sacks and his 19.9% Pass-Rush Win % ranked 4th. His ability to set the edge and defend the run is lacking, but the skillset is there for him to be a productive rotational pass-rusher early on.

Howell is on the lighter side at just 6 ‘3”, 253 pounds, but has the juice, running a 4.59 at the NFL Combine. He finished with an impressive 8.16 RAS and is as proven as it gets coming out of the SEC.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

If I had to pick an EDGE3 for the Jaguars on Day Two, it would be Penn State’s Dani Dennis-Sutton. In 2025, Dennis-Sutton led the BIG 10 in pressures per game (3.8), totaling 8.5 sacks. He’s a twitched-up pass-rusher and solid run-defender who offers teams with an immediate high-floor player out of the gate.

Among the draft’s top edge rushers, Dennis-Sutton ranked 4th in career Pressure % (14.7%), proving success over the course of his collegiate career. His otherworldly 9.98 RAS only adds to the intrigue of an already polished player. His explosiveness is off the charts, ranking in the 98th and 99th percentiles in the vertical and broad jump.

But wait, there’s more. Dennis-Sutton is also a special teams ace, blocking three punts in 2025 alone. Dennis-Sutton would offer the Jags immediate help as a pass-rusher, stability as a run-defender, and a special teams star rushing the punter.

Pinstripe Bowl Football Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) reacts after tackling Clemson running back Adam Randall (8) during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game at Yankee Stadium Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Another Big 10 pass-rusher, Gabe Jacas has been among the conference’s best edge rushers since his freshman season, leading Illinois in sacks, TFLs, and forced fumbles each of the last two seasons. He also led the Big 10 in sacks over the regular season in 2025.

Like Dennis-Sutton, Jacas is a sturdy run-defender, utilizing his wrestling background to free himself of blocks. He ended his career 2nd in school history with 27 sacks and was named a team captain in 2025.

His athletic profile is also there, posting an RAS of 9.59 with 30 reps on the bench. He’s strong, fast, physical and can offer teams an immediate threat off the edge as a rookie.

Derrick Moore, Michigan

A third Big 10 pass-rusher in a row? Absolutely. Derrick Moore is very similar to the other two Big 10 players mentioned above, offering a skillset off the edge and against the run. He got better each and every season at Michigan before posting a 10 sack, 10.5 TFL, 2 forced fumble season as a senior.

In fact, his 17.5% Pressure % led the conference and was among FBS’ very best. He sadly didn’t test at the Combine due to a hamstring injury, but he’s a player who improved each and every season before being named team captain in 2025. His ferocity in setting the edge as a run-defender won’t go unnoticed by the Jaguars’ front office either.

Potential Jaguars edge rushers

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