Decision Day: St. Johns School leaders to select new Superintendent

Jacksonville, FL — Top stories for the Tuesday, May 20, 2025 edition of Jacksonville’s Morning News:

The St. Johns County School Board is expected to hire its next superintendent during a meeting today. The Board in April selected four finalists to replace the retiring Tim Forson:

Scott Schneider

Dr. Brennan Asplen

Dr. Marianne Simon

Dr. Kyle Dresback

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot weather continues before a cool front arrives. Highs today will return to the mid to upper 90s. Wednesday will be hot too. A cool front will arrive Wednesday afternoon/evening bringing a few showers/storms. Afternoon highs get knocked down just a bit to near 90 degrees on Thursday.

Three Big Things to Know:

The swap is stopped. Developers have withdrawn a proposal to swap 600 acres of land in the Guana River Wildlife Management Area into private hands following widespread backlash. A letter we’ve obtained from Upland’s representative was sent to the state Department of Environmental Protection deputy secretary announcing the withdrawal. In the letter, a representative for The Upland LLC said there was “never any intention to develop the acquired land for commercial or community development purposes.”

Some Jacksonville residents are calling for change after a deadly crash. Duval County Public Schools teacher Mitchell Patch and his one-year-old son died after getting hit by a car Friday night while crossing Baymeadows Road. Now, some are calling for a crosswalk near the brewery close to where Patch and his son were hit. City Councilman Joe Carlucci has forwarded a request to FDOT since it’s a state road. FDOT says if improvements can be made to enhance safety, it’ll work to implement them.