Deputies search for suspects who stole over $900 in tools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two unrelated thefts at a Highlands retail store on Dunn Avenue on Thursday left the business out more than $900 in tools.

The first incident happened around 1:57 p.m. when a man walked into the store and quickly grabbed an impact drill and a tool combo kit.

He took off in a white box truck that didn’t have a license plate and had noticeable damage on the passenger side, JSO said.

Just a few hours later, at 6:25 p.m., a different person stole a generator from the same store. This suspect left in a white pickup truck before anyone realized what had happened.

JSO is asking anyone with information to call 904-630-0500 or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

