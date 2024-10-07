Discount retailer Big Lots closing Jacksonville Beach location

Jacksonville Beach, Fla. — After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, retailer Big Lots will close its Jacksonville Beach location. A date for closing the store located at 14333 Beach Blvd. has not been announced.

The retailer posted on its website about the Jacksonville Beach store, “Closing this location. Closing sale going on now!”

Big Lots told the Securities and Exchange Commission in August that it may close up to 315 stores, but it hasn’t settled on the final count.

The paperwork was filed on July 31.

The company had said it wanted to “aggressively address underperforming stores” and amended its 2022 Credit Agreement’s permitted store closings from 150 at the time of the original agreement to 315.

Big Lots had written in a different filing for the quarter that ended in May, “In 2024, we currently expect to open 3 stores and close 35 to 40.”

Big Lots currently has 1,389 locations in the U.S. with 315 stores more than 22% of locations.

Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk, contributed this report

