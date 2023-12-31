Duval County schools kick off enrollment season with school showcase Saturdays starting Janurary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a bid to assist families in making informed decisions for the upcoming school year, Duval County schools have announced the commencement of the enrollment season starting January 1, 2024.

To support this process, the district will host two “School Showcase Saturdays” on January 27, 2024, focusing on middle and high schools, and on February 3, 2024, dedicated to elementary schools.

The School Showcase Saturdays provide an opportunity for families to engage with the schools personally. All district schools will be open on their designated Saturdays, allowing families to take tours, converse with school leaders and educators, and gather valuable insights to aid in their decision-making process.

Highlighting the importance of these events, a district spokesperson stated, “These showcases are designed to empower families in making the best enrollment decisions for the upcoming school year. We believe that providing direct access to schools and educators fosters an environment where families can gather the necessary information to ensure the success of their child’s educational journey.”

As families gear up for the enrollment season, key dates have been outlined to streamline the process.

Kindergarten enrollment officially opens on January 1, 2024, marking the beginning of the application period. The district encourages parents to visit the Enrollment Webpage for easy-to-follow instructions.

Furthermore, applications for Magnet, Special Transfer Option, and VPK schools are set to open on January 1, 2024, with a closing date of February 29, 2024. To simplify the application process, the district emphasizes that applications will be available in the Focus account of each family.

To make information readily accessible, the district has established an Enrollment Webpage at www.duvalschools.org/schoolshowcase. This platform serves as a comprehensive resource for families, offering insights into the event and providing an early start for research into the best educational choices for their children.

As the district gears up for a new academic year, the School Showcase Saturdays and the outlined enrollment dates aim to ensure that families have the necessary tools and information to make well-informed decisions about their child’s education.

