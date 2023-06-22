Ex-boyfriend of slain Jacksonville Naval Chief Petty Officer pleads guilty to her 2018 murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused of killing a Jacksonville mother and Navy Chief Petty Officer pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday.

Action News Jax first told you in 2018 when Danny Ray Beard was arrested in the murder of Andrea Washington.

Danny Beard Danny Beard (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Washington was found shot to death in her Northside home on Sept. 17, 2018.

The State Attorney’s Office said Beard was Washington’s ex-boyfriend, “who had documented history of domestic violence, which resulted in an active temporary injunction for protection preventing contact.”

Weeks before her death, Washington told investigators that Beard threatened to kill her.

Beard is set to be sentenced on July 7 by Judge Mark Borello. Beard will be sentenced to 30 years in Florida State Prison “per the terms of the negotiated agreement,” the State Attorney’s Office said.

