I-10 from I-295 to Lane Avenue closed due to crash, FHP responding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a portion of Interstate 10 eastbound is closed due to a crash.

The closure on I-10 is from I-295 to Lane Avenue and JSO said the Florida Highway Patrol is responding to the crash.

FHP’s traffic map said there are injuries as a result of the crash.

Action News Jax will update this story once their updates about the roadway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.