‘Irate individuals’ using ‘threatening language’ prompt Code Red lockdown at Oceanway Middle School

Oceanway Middle School was under a Code Red lockdown on Friday morning due to “irate individuals” using “threatening language” in the front office, Duval County Public Schools said.

The threatening language was being directed “toward the school’s resource officer,” according to a message that was sent to families.

“School police were able to manage the situation and escort the individuals off campus,” the message continued.

After that, the lockdown was able to be lifted and the school day continued as normal, “but with limited movement as a precaution,” the message said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

All students and staff are safe, DCPS said. Below is the full message that was shared with families:

“Good Morning Oceanway Middle School families,

“This is Duval County Public Schools. First, all students and staff are safe. Again, all students and staff are safe. The school was on a Code Red earlier this morning out of an abundance of caution due to irate individuals who were in the front office and used threatening language toward the school’s resource officer. School police were able to manage the situation and escort the individuals off campus. The school was cleared to safely lift its lockdown. They will be operating as normal but with limited movement as a precaution. Again, all students and staff are safe, and the Code Red has been lifted. The school will operate as normal but with limited movement for the remainder of the day. We apologize for interrupting your day, but always want to make sure you are aware when we implement these kind of security measures to keep students and staff safe. Thank you for listening to this message and have a great day.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.