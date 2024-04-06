Jacksonville Sheriff to hold Crime Prevention Walk in North Creek subdivision in Oceanway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters is expected to meet with neighbors Saturday morning in the Oceanway area in North Jacksonville for a Crime Prevention Walk.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it will be beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the North Creek subdivision off Duval Station Road.

Patrol District 6 Assistant Chief Chuck Ford will also be participating in the walk.

The Sheriff’s Office said, “This is an opportunity for the members of the community to talk with the Sheriff and his Staff about crime in their area.”

Participants are asked to meet at the North Creek Neighborhood Amenity Center, located at 13910 Summer Breeze Drive.

The walk will take place along Summer Breeze Drive, Misty Morning Court, and Haig Point Court.

