Mayor: City MLK Breakfast will be one of ‘unity’ with NAACP, Jacksonville Urban League, JAX Chamber

The City of Jacksonville and several community organizations are coming together for the 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan made the announcement Monday and said on her Facebook page that it was a “return to one Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast moving forward.”

I ran for mayor on a platform of bringing our beautiful mosaic of a city together. Today is another example of... Posted by Mayor Deegan on Monday, December 11, 2023

Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and the formal program will begin after. Along with Mayor Deegan, leaders from the NAACP Jacksonville Branch, Jacksonville Urban League, and JAX Chamber will be part of the formal program.

“Thank you to Isaiah Rumlin from the NAACP Jacksonville Branch, Richard Danford from the Jacksonville Urban League Page, and Daniel Davis from the JAX Chamber. They worked diligently with Parvez Ahmed, my Chief of Diversity and Inclusion, to make the aspiration of a unity breakfast come true,” Deegan said in the Facebook post.

The breakfast will be hosted by Action News Jax’s very own Dawn Lopez, as well as Anthony Austin of First Coast News.

Following the breakfast will be a week of service, “for the first time ever,” Deegan said on Facebook.

For more information on the breakfast, including how to get tickets, click here.

