Unicorn World coming to Jacksonville in August

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Celebrate all things unicorn in an immersive, mythical forest in Jacksonville in August.

Unicorn World, which features life-size animatronic unicorns that neigh and “breathe,” will be coming to the at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center on:

Saturday, August 12: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. last ticketed entry time)

Sunday, August 13: 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. last ticketed entry time)

Visitors can enjoy the Bounce House Village, unicorn-themed arts and crafts, a ball pit in the Rainbow Acres area, and shop for unicorn-themed goodies in the Magical Market.

Tickets are issued with an “arrival time” to avoid traffic flow and capacity issues, information posted on EventBrite said. However, there is no limit to how long you can stay in Unicorn World.

Tickets are $30 per person, in addition to taxes and fees; children aged 2 and under are free.

