‘Enough is enough:’ Mayor Deegan signs bill requiring increased protection for zoning in overlays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new bill signed into city law aims to further restrict zoning changes in protected Jacksonville neighborhoods like downtown.

Instead of a simple majority from the council, the bill requires an additional single vote to change what’s called an overlay, or a set of guidelines for development in certain neighborhoods. City leaders said it exists for a reason and should be followed.

“We have overlays for a reason. It should be harder to overturn an overlay,” Mayor Donna Deegan said before signing a bill to increase the requirements. The bill was introduced by Council Member Matt Carlucci last Spring.

“Developers get paid to do what they do. I get paid to do what I do. I want to protect neighborhoods, the work people put into their neighborhoods,” he said.

The Southbank, for example, is in the downtown overlay which bans storage units. After a years-long fight from neighbors and multiple proposals, the council still narrowly approved a mixed-use development called the Lofts at Southbank. It includes affordable apartments, retail, and storage units (

“I just said enough is enough. Stop it and listen to what the people are trying to tell you,” Carlucci said.

The bill now requires 11 of the 19-member council to approve zoning exceptions in overlays. It’s a compromise from the two-thirds vote Carlucci had originally proposed.

“Better to get some more protection than not have any at all,” he said. “There’s a lot of opposition from lobbyists and developers. They’ve got their job to do. But there’s a lot of support from the people.”

Council approved the bill in a 10 to 9 vote earlier in November. Opponents said it was an overreaction to the Lofts at Southbank project.

