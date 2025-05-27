EVENTS: 80s music, performers in spotlight this weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — 80s music is in spotlight this week and weekend in NE Florida with several opportunities to let your hair down.

Rick Springfield brings his ‘I want my 80s’ tour to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday. The Jacksonville Symphony performs the music of Olivia Newton-John.

Here is a full menu of events:

Thursday, May 29:

Untold Stories: Trail - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Tyler Childers: On The Road - 7:45 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Rick Springfield: I Want My 80’s Tour with special guests John Waite, Wang Chung, & John Cafferty - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, May 30:

Sam Barber - Restless Mind Tour with special guests Waylon Wyatt & Noah Rinke - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jax Symphony: Music of Olivia Newton-John - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Amplified Avondale - 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm - Historic Avondale

AFROJACK at DECCA LIVE - 10:00 pm

Saturday, May 31:

JaxParks Monopoly Tournament - Starts at 8:30 am - Jacksonville Main Library

Heather Loveland Dance Academy 11th Annual Spring Concert - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jax Symphony: Music of Olivia Newton-John - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

A Brush With Nature - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Arboretum

Village Dance Center - 5:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Kodak Black – Young Cash & Friends Birthday Bash - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Sunday, June 1:

Heather Loveland Dance Academy 11th Annual Spring Concert - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Monday, June 2:

Styx & Kevin Cronin + Don Felder The Brotherhood of Rock Tour - 6:45 pm - Daily’s Place

Bravo Dance - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater