EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Rob Schneider talks SNL, stand-up, and cancel culture ahead of Jacksonville show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Actor and comedian Rob Schneider will be coming to the Bold City. The former Saturday Night Live alum will be performing at the Florida Theatre on May 28 as part of his “Rescue Husband Tour.” I got the chance to chat with the comedian ahead of his upcoming show to talk about his time on the popular sketch show, his thoughts on cancel culture, and the skit or movie he’s most proud of.

Schneider said it was hard to get sketches on Saturday Night Live with the stacked lineup that included Chris Farley, Adam Sandler, David Spade, Mike Myers, and Chris Rock. “If Mike Myers had a movie where he’s doing Wayne’s World 1 or 2, you know, they’re going to obviously, rightfully push that. Then you’d had guys who’d never screw up, like Phil Hartman, he’d never make a mistake on air, never flub a word, so you know, you’re going up the greatest. Then, Farley was a tornado, a physical tornado. He was a huge man, but graceful at the same time. He was an athlete, a sloppy athlete. And then you know, Adam Sandler, obviously, became this superstar talent, and David Spade, the funniest guy you’ll ever hang with.[...] And then Dana Carvey was still there, Dennis Miller was there when I was there, and Norm MacDonald came on. It was really a murderers’ row; it was really like the Yankees in 1927. It was incredible.”

You can hear Rob Schneider talk about his thoughts on cancel culture and politics, as well as defend the infamous SNL episode with Steven Seagal, in the full interview.

Tickets to see Rob Schneider at the Florida Theatre are on sale now.

You can hear more interviews in the Chase Chats section of WOKV.com.

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