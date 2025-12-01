Faculty unions challenge expansion to curriculum transparency requirements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida faculty unions are challenging an attempt to expand the state’s curriculum transparency requirements they fear would result in a chilling effect on academic freedom in the state.

Even existing curriculum transparency laws already appear to be having that effect to some degree.

Professor John White has taught at UNF for 17 years, but at the start of the fall semester, he got an unusual request from his administrators: Remove the words diversity, equity, inclusion, and culture from his course syllabus.

White suspects the request was made out of fear, as a curriculum transparency law passed in 2022 requires course syllabi to be posted online.

“This is a mode of surveillance more than a mode of means of transparency,” White said.

Now, the Florida Education Association and United Faculty of Florida are fighting back against an attempt by the Florida Department of Education to expand those requirements.

The unions are asking an administrative law judge to block a new agency rule that would require college professors to publicly post a wide range of course materials, including their course syllabi, textbooks, assignments, and instructional materials, 45 days before the start of class.

That rule is slated to take effect ahead of the upcoming Spring semester.

The unions argue FDOE lacks the authority to enact the changes without legislative approval.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers considered a bill that included similar language to the new rule, but it didn’t pass.

FEA President Andrew Spar argued the FDOE is attempting to increase surveillance on what professors are teaching, and the rule would be virtually impossible to comply with.

“Because very often in a college class, a student may say something that takes us in a different direction. Well, if it’s not in the syllabus, did you just violate the law? Did you just now create a problem that didn’t exist before? That’s the kind of thing we’re worried about, is this creating a gotcha system?” Spar said.

White argued if the rule were to take effect, it would lead to more censorship and make it impossible for professors to adapt to the needs of their students.

“My students’ needs require me to change what I present and how I present it, and according to this law, I might get in trouble for doing what is right for my students,” White said.

And while the unions take on the proposed rule, White is fighting his own battle.

He filed a grievance against UNF for forcing him to change his syllabus and is currently appealing an initial ruling that didn’t go in his favor.

Action News Jax reached out to the FDOE and UNF for comment on this story, but didn’t hear back.

