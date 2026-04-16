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FAMU issues ‘all clear’ after telling people to ‘shelter in place’ due to police activity

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
FILE - The Florida A&M University campus is seen in Tallahassee, Fla., on June 6, 2024. The university voted Tuesday, July 23, on an interim leader, after the school's president announced that he intends to resign. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File)
FAMU names interim president FILE - The Florida A&M University campus is seen in Tallahassee, Fla., on June 6, 2024. The university voted Tuesday, July 23, on an interim leader, after the school's president announced that he intends to resign. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File) (Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A & M University has issued an “all clear” after telling its campus community to “shelter in place.”

Just after 1 p.m., the school posted a notice on social media about police activity near FAMU Villages and Bragg Stadium.

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Just after 1:30 p.m., FAMU issued the “all clear” alert after police activity near “Bragg Stadium, FAMU Villages, Gaither Gymnasium Complex, Gaither Office & Classroom, Rattler Pointe A.”

The school said the community could “return to normal operations.”

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