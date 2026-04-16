FAMU issues ‘all clear’ after telling people to ‘shelter in place’ due to police activity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A & M University has issued an “all clear” after telling its campus community to “shelter in place.”

Just after 1 p.m., the school posted a notice on social media about police activity near FAMU Villages and Bragg Stadium.

Just after 1:30 p.m., FAMU issued the “all clear” alert after police activity near “Bragg Stadium, FAMU Villages, Gaither Gymnasium Complex, Gaither Office & Classroom, Rattler Pointe A.”

The school said the community could “return to normal operations.”

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