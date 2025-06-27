Farah & Farah donates $10K to Five Star Veterans Center to aid homeless veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Farah & Farah, a Jacksonville personal injury law firm, donated $10,000 to the Five Star Veterans Center to support homeless veterans in the area.

The donation was made possible through a partnership with Veterans United Brewery, which involved the sales of “Alert 5 IPA.” This collaboration aims to support those who have served the nation.

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous gift of $10,000 from Farah & Farah,” said Commander John Bear, USN Ret. and new CEO of Five Star Veterans Center.

“This donation directly impacts our ability to provide essential services to our veterans, particularly by ensuring they have nourishing meals daily. Partnerships like these are vital as we work towards improving our facility and expanding our capacity to serve more of our brave men and women who are facing homelessness.”

During the presentation, veteran beneficiaries shared brief testimonies about how the center’s services have positively affected their lives, highlighting the real-world impact of this support.

