FDOT holding meetings about proposed work to Mayport Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is hosting two meetings to discuss proposed safety improvements on Mayport Road from Atlantic Boulevard to Dutton Island Road West.

These are the proposed improvements:

Milling and resurfacing from Atlantic Boulevard to Dutton Island Road West

Signalized intersection improvements

Lane repurposing

Southbound bike lane construction

Northbound sidewalk widening

You can participate in person or online.

A virtual meeting will take place on Dec. 2. at 4:30 p.m.

Find participation instructions here.

The in-person meeting will happen on Dec. 4 at Atlantic Beach City Hall. It starts at 4:30 p.m.

You will be able to make comments and ask questions at the meetings

