Fire investigation reported at Baymeadows exotic bird hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire investigation has been reported at a Baymeadows exotic bird hospital located at 8820 Old Kings Road South Tuesday afternoon.

A large amount of smoke could be spotted from the back portion of the building, as firefighters sprayed water near the origin of the damages.

According to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, the fire originated from the changing out of oxygen bottles inside of the building. This action caused a flash of fire, which set the rear of the building ablaze.

At least 11 JFRD firetrucks can be spotted near the scene. Outside the building, dozens of nurses who appeared to be shaken can also be spotted outside.

One nurse was seen being escorted on a stretcher from the scene with unknown injuries.

According to the exotic bird hospital website, the business is dedicated to treating avian and exotic animal health care, first opening in 1995. They also specialize in small mammals such as rabbits, ferrets, guinea pigs, and mice.

