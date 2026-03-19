First Alert Weather: Another chilly morning, Warmer end to spring break

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dry and chilly morning commute with temperatures in the 30s and 40s inland and 50s along the coast.
- Highs today will only be in the mid to upper 60s inland and lower to mid 60s along the coast.
- Mostly sunny skies today.
- We are back to the mid 70s by Friday.
- This weekend will be warmer with highs in the lower to mid 80s on Saturday and mid to upper 80s on Sunday.
TODAY: Chilly start, mostly sunny. HIGH: 68
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 45
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/74
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/81
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/84
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 55/87 (Record: 91 - 1935)
TUESDAY: Shower early. Mostly cloudy and breezy. 60/69
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 54/73
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