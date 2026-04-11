FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Saturday morning is cool with temperatures ranging from the low 50s inland to the middle 60s along the coast.

Patchy fog is possible through sunrise.

Afternoon temperatures each day this weekend will be near 80 degrees inland with 70s along the coast under mostly sunny skies.

Next week will be completely dry and very warm, with temperatures approaching 90 by late week.

No measurable rain is expected over at least the next 7 days, and with warming temperatures, the ongoing drought will worsen.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 79

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog late. LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/80

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 58/81

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/84

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/86

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/88 (Record: 90 - 1972)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/90 (Record: 93 - 1967)

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️