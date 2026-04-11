FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- Saturday morning is cool with temperatures ranging from the low 50s inland to the middle 60s along the coast.
- Patchy fog is possible through sunrise.
- Afternoon temperatures each day this weekend will be near 80 degrees inland with 70s along the coast under mostly sunny skies.
- Next week will be completely dry and very warm, with temperatures approaching 90 by late week.
- No measurable rain is expected over at least the next 7 days, and with warming temperatures, the ongoing drought will worsen.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 79
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog late. LOW: 57
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/80
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 58/81
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/84
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/86
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/88 (Record: 90 - 1972)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/90 (Record: 93 - 1967)
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