First Alert Weather: Briefly cooler and still bone dry

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- A cold front is moving through Northeast Florida this evening
- A couple of brief showers formed on the front near Duval/Nassau Counties
- Most spots have not and will not see rain
- Winds will increase behind the front, turning from north to northeast
- Elevated winds will keep fire danger in the EXTREME category on Monday
- Beach conditions will be rough Monday thanks to the northeast winds
- Temperatures will be 10-20 degrees cooler Monday afternoon
- We gradually warm and will be back in the 80s on Wednesday, near 90 this weekend
- The long-range outlook remains pretty dry
- Fire danger will stay top of mind with the worsening drought until further notice
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Windy. Low: 55
TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Cooler. High: 74
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 50/78
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild. 56/81
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. 55/82
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm. 56/84
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 59/88
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. 61/88
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