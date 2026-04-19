First Alert Weather: Briefly cooler and still bone dry

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A cold front is moving through Northeast Florida this evening

A couple of brief showers formed on the front near Duval/Nassau Counties

Most spots have not and will not see rain

Winds will increase behind the front, turning from north to northeast

Elevated winds will keep fire danger in the EXTREME category on Monday

Beach conditions will be rough Monday thanks to the northeast winds

Temperatures will be 10-20 degrees cooler Monday afternoon

We gradually warm and will be back in the 80s on Wednesday, near 90 this weekend

The long-range outlook remains pretty dry

Fire danger will stay top of mind with the worsening drought until further notice

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Windy. Low: 55

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Cooler. High: 74

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 50/78

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild. 56/81

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. 55/82

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm. 56/84

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 59/88

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. 61/88

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Sunday, April 19 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

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