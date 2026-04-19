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First Alert Weather: Briefly cooler and still bone dry

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • A cold front is moving through Northeast Florida this evening
  • A couple of brief showers formed on the front near Duval/Nassau Counties
  • Most spots have not and will not see rain
  • Winds will increase behind the front, turning from north to northeast
  • Elevated winds will keep fire danger in the EXTREME category on Monday
  • Beach conditions will be rough Monday thanks to the northeast winds
  • Temperatures will be 10-20 degrees cooler Monday afternoon
  • We gradually warm and will be back in the 80s on Wednesday, near 90 this weekend
  • The long-range outlook remains pretty dry
  • Fire danger will stay top of mind with the worsening drought until further notice

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Windy. Low: 55

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Cooler. High: 74

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 50/78

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild. 56/81

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. 55/82

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm. 56/84

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 59/88

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. 61/88

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Sunday, April 19 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

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