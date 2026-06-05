First Alert Weather: Building heat and humidity

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- After another comfortably cool morning, it’s another sunny and nice (and warm) day
- Tonight will be pleasant again with little to no humidity
- Temperatures gradually warm even higher this weekend
- Humidity will likely become noticeable again by Sunday, if not earlier
- But it’s a dry and sunny weekend
- Don’t forget sunscreen if you’ll be out for a long time
- We’ll see a Moderate to HIGH rip current risk at all area beaches
- Temperatures continue near 90 degrees each day next week
- Rainfall is trending lower for mid to late week, but we’re tracking
- But it will still be humid and seasonably hot
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TROPICS
- No active storms and no areas of concern
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TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Nice! Low: 63
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 88
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, More Humid. 67/89
MONDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 71/90
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 73/88
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 70/88
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower/Storm. 71/89
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. 72/92
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
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