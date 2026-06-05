First Alert Weather: Building heat and humidity

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

After another comfortably cool morning, it’s another sunny and nice (and warm) day

Tonight will be pleasant again with little to no humidity

Temperatures gradually warm even higher this weekend

Humidity will likely become noticeable again by Sunday, if not earlier

But it’s a dry and sunny weekend

Don’t forget sunscreen if you’ll be out for a long time

We’ll see a Moderate to HIGH rip current risk at all area beaches

Temperatures continue near 90 degrees each day next week

Rainfall is trending lower for mid to late week, but we’re tracking

But it will still be humid and seasonably hot

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TROPICS

No active storms and no areas of concern

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Nice! Low: 63

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 88

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, More Humid. 67/89

MONDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 71/90

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 73/88

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 70/88

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower/Storm. 71/89

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. 72/92

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First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Friday, June 5 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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