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First Alert Weather: Building heat and humidity

By Corey Simma, Action News Jax
By Corey Simma, Action News Jax

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • After another comfortably cool morning, it’s another sunny and nice (and warm) day
  • Tonight will be pleasant again with little to no humidity
  • Temperatures gradually warm even higher this weekend
  • Humidity will likely become noticeable again by Sunday, if not earlier
  • But it’s a dry and sunny weekend
  • Don’t forget sunscreen if you’ll be out for a long time
  • We’ll see a Moderate to HIGH rip current risk at all area beaches
  • Temperatures continue near 90 degrees each day next week
  • Rainfall is trending lower for mid to late week, but we’re tracking
  • But it will still be humid and seasonably hot

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TROPICS

  • No active storms and no areas of concern

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Nice! Low: 63

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 88

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, More Humid. 67/89

MONDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 71/90

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 73/88

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 70/88

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower/Storm. 71/89

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. 72/92

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First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Friday, June 5 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

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