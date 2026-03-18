First Alert Weather: Chilly morning before a gradual warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dry and chilly morning commute with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Inland freeze and frost north and west of Jacksonville through sunrise.

Highs today will only be in the lower to mid 60s inland and upper 50s to near 60 along the coast.

Partly sunny skies.

Overnight lows will drop to the lower 40s in Jacksonville.

We are back into the upper 60s tomorrow and mid 70s by Friday.

This weekend will be warmer with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TODAY: Inland frost/freeze. Partly sunny. HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 41/68

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/74

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/81

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/84

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 55/84

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. 57/72

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