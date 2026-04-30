First Alert Weather: Cloudy and warm with a few showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are tracking a few showers in SE Georgia this morning on First Alert Doppler HD.

The morning commute in Jacksonville will feature clouds and mild temperatures with only an isolated shower possible.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s in NE Florida.

WIND: WNW 5-15 mph.

WILDFIRES: Elevated fire weather continues today. Shifting winds will blow smoke to the east/southeast.

Highs back down to the lower 80s tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers/isolated storms.

Widespread rainfall arrives Saturday afternoon/night and exits by early Sunday morning.

Rainfall amounts through early Sunday: 0.5-1.5″ +



Likely 100% coverage through the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few AM Showers, PM showers redevelop in NE Florida. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler with a few afternoon showers/isolated storm. 64/83

SATURDAY: Overcast with PM showers/storm. 68/84

SUNDAY: Turning partly cloudy and cooler, less humid. 56/76

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/79

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 52/83

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 58/87

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