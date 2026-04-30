First Alert Weather: Cloudy and warm with a few showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are tracking a few showers in SE Georgia this morning on First Alert Doppler HD.
- The morning commute in Jacksonville will feature clouds and mild temperatures with only an isolated shower possible.
- Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s in NE Florida.
- WIND: WNW 5-15 mph.
- WILDFIRES: Elevated fire weather continues today. Shifting winds will blow smoke to the east/southeast.
- Highs back down to the lower 80s tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers/isolated storms.
- Widespread rainfall arrives Saturday afternoon/night and exits by early Sunday morning.
- Rainfall amounts through early Sunday: 0.5-1.5″ +
- Likely 100% coverage through the weekend.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few AM Showers, PM showers redevelop in NE Florida. HIGH: 88
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 64
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler with a few afternoon showers/isolated storm. 64/83
SATURDAY: Overcast with PM showers/storm. 68/84
SUNDAY: Turning partly cloudy and cooler, less humid. 56/76
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/79
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 52/83
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 58/87
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