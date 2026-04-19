First Alert Weather: Cold front moves through, dropping temps. Monday, wildfire danger continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

RIGHT NOW: It’s a mild start to Sunday with temperatures starting off in the mid 60s. Clouds will continue to increase through the day and winds will pick up out of the NW today between 15-20 mph.

It’ll be another warm day with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s.

A cold front will move through today and we will see temperatures noticeably cooler by tomorrow morning. Neighborhoods in SE Georgia will wake up to temperatures in the 40s with 50s for NE Florida.

A few showers will be possible this evening. We need the rain. But, most of our area will remain dry.

Our afternoon highs will remain in the 70s Monday and Tuesday and then warm through mid to late week into the 80s.

With the NW winds, wildfire smoke from Nassau County will blow into Duval County. Dangerous wildfire conditions will continue with even drier air moving in behind the cold front and high winds.

The long-term forecast remains dry through the first half of next weekend.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TODAY: Clouds increase, breezy, Isolated light shower. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Clearing sky, cooler (40s for SE Georgia). LOW: 58

MON: Breezy, mostly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 74

TUE: Mostly sunny. 50/78

WED: Partly cloudy. 56/81

THURS: Mostly sunny. 55/82

FRI: Partly cloudy and warming up. 56/84

SAT: Partly cloudy. 59/88

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