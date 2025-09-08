FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler with occasional rain the next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are mainly in the 70s with a few showers developing offshore.

Today will feature temperatures cooler than average in the low to middle 80s with increasing cloud cover, gusty winds in the afternoon, and occasional showers.

Rain chances are high along the coast for the next few days. A general amount of 2-3″ of rain is expected across many coastal communities, but some isolated higher amounts are very possible wherever heavy rain trains over the same area(s). In these locations, brief flooding is possible. Generally speaking, the more north and west one is, the less rain will fall.

Gusty northeast winds all week will lead to rough surf, a high risk of rip currents, and coastal tidal flooding around the times of high tide.

Drier and pleasant September weather arrives by next weekend.

TROPICS:

No active storms and no areas of concern.

TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few coastal showers. LOW: 74

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers/downpours. 74/81

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 70/83

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 71/84

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. 67/86

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 67/85

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 68/84

