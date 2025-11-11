FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Sunny and breezy with temperatures in the 50s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

** Frosty tonight/early Wednesday**

Another record cold night ahead with lows in the 20s inland to the mid 30s at the beaches, where even some early season patchy frost will be possible. Frost will be widespread and thick for inland areas.

A warming trend begins Wednesday with afternoon highs approaching 70 under sunny skies.

Dry weather with mostly clear skies and cool nights, mild to warm days for the rest of the week into the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern across the Atlantic Basin. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 27 (record=31/2011)

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 69

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low: 41

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 74

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/74

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/77

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 52/78

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/78

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 54/79

