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First Alert Weather: Decreasing winds with warming trend

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Still breezy into this evening with a few brief showers, especially from I-95 to the beaches.
  • A warming trend for Thursday & Friday with highs around 80 Thursday & well into the 80s Friday under partly sunny skies.
  • The next cold front rolls across the area early Saturday & will be followed by a windy weekend with mostly cloudy skies & very brisk conditions at area beaches.  Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s inland but only 60-65 at the beaches with a very high rip current risk & rough seas & surf.
  • A warming trend again early next week.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Brief evening showers… mostly cloudy. Low: 57
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. High: 79
  • THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 59
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm.  High: 88
  • SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, becoming windy, cooler. 61/70… low 60s at beaches.
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, windy. 54/73… 60s at beaches.
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. 54/74
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer. 56/83
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/84

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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