First Alert Weather: Decreasing winds with warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Still breezy into this evening with a few brief showers, especially from I-95 to the beaches.
- A warming trend for Thursday & Friday with highs around 80 Thursday & well into the 80s Friday under partly sunny skies.
- The next cold front rolls across the area early Saturday & will be followed by a windy weekend with mostly cloudy skies & very brisk conditions at area beaches. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s inland but only 60-65 at the beaches with a very high rip current risk & rough seas & surf.
- A warming trend again early next week.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Brief evening showers… mostly cloudy. Low: 57
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. High: 79
- THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 59
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm. High: 88
- SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, becoming windy, cooler. 61/70… low 60s at beaches.
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, windy. 54/73… 60s at beaches.
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. 54/74
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer. 56/83
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/84
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area