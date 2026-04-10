First Alert Weather: A few brief showers, Drier and warmer weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking many dry neighborhoods for the AM commute.

A few isolated brief showers moving in off the Atlantic this morning.

Highs today in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees well inland and lower 70s along the coast.

Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.

Gusts of 25 mph are expected along the immediate coastline.

Rough ocean conditions with seas of 5 - 7 feet (+)

High surf at local beaches.

Surf: 5 - 7 ft



High rip current risk



The best advice is to stay out of the water this weekend.

The weekend will be dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Next week will be dry and warm with highs in the 80s.

TODAY: Partly sunny. A few brief AM showers. Breezy. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Patchy inland fog. LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Patchy AM fog. Mostly sunny. 57/79

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/80

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 58/81

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/84

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/86

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 62/88 (Record: 90 - 1972)

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