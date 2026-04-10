First Alert Weather: A few brief showers, Drier and warmer weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking many dry neighborhoods for the AM commute.
- A few isolated brief showers moving in off the Atlantic this morning.
- Highs today in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees well inland and lower 70s along the coast.
- Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.
- Gusts of 25 mph are expected along the immediate coastline.
- Rough ocean conditions with seas of 5 - 7 feet (+)
- High surf at local beaches.
- Surf: 5 - 7 ft
- High rip current risk
- The best advice is to stay out of the water this weekend.
- The weekend will be dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
- Next week will be dry and warm with highs in the 80s.
TODAY: Partly sunny. A few brief AM showers. Breezy. HIGH: 77
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Patchy inland fog. LOW: 57
SATURDAY: Patchy AM fog. Mostly sunny. 57/79
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/80
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 58/81
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/84
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/86
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 62/88 (Record: 90 - 1972)
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