First Alert Weather: A few morning coastal light showers, warmer afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking a few light sprinkles or light showers that will move inland off the Atlantic.

Any rain stays mainly east of the St. Johns River.

Winds today will blow at 10-15 mph out of the east/southeast, Gusts of 15+ mph.

WILDFIRES: Elevated fire weather continues today. Shifting winds will blow smoke to the west/northwest.

Highs today in the mid to upper 80s well inland and upper 70s along the coast.

High rip current risk at local beaches.

Near record highs on Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s in Jacksonville.

A few showers return on Thursday and into the weekend.

Likely 100% coverage through the weekend.

TODAY: Clouds/coastal shower early. Mainly dry afternoon. Partly sunny afternoon. HIGH: 85 (upper 70s at the coast)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 62/92 (Record: 93 - 1991)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/storm. 64/81

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler with an isolated shower. 64/86

SATURDAY: Overcast with PM showers/storm. 68/89

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with AM showers/storms. 65/76

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/79

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