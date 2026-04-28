First Alert Weather: A few morning coastal light showers, warmer afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking a few light sprinkles or light showers that will move inland off the Atlantic.
- Any rain stays mainly east of the St. Johns River.
- Winds today will blow at 10-15 mph out of the east/southeast, Gusts of 15+ mph.
- WILDFIRES: Elevated fire weather continues today. Shifting winds will blow smoke to the west/northwest.
- Highs today in the mid to upper 80s well inland and upper 70s along the coast.
- High rip current risk at local beaches.
- Near record highs on Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s in Jacksonville.
- A few showers return on Thursday and into the weekend.
- Likely 100% coverage through the weekend.
TODAY: Clouds/coastal shower early. Mainly dry afternoon. Partly sunny afternoon. HIGH: 85 (upper 70s at the coast)
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 62
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 62/92 (Record: 93 - 1991)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/storm. 64/81
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler with an isolated shower. 64/86
SATURDAY: Overcast with PM showers/storm. 68/89
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with AM showers/storms. 65/76
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/79
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